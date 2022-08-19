Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun

Fetterman does, indeed, find himself in a unique kind of campaign. As Democrats across the country warn that many of their Trump-loving Republican opponents represent grave threats to US democracy as we know it, Fetterman is able to mostly hit Oz on character grounds. Unlike the election-denying Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor who has ties to the alt-right, it helps that Fetterman’s running against a man who can’t seem to remember how many properties he owns and who draws comparisons to Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development.

“There’s something to be said about the fact that Oz is also a particularly good lightning rod for that sort of thing,” the Democratic comms staffer said. “I think it’s kind of a perfect storm where they have a really smart team, and they're actually allowing the team to take risks, but they also have this great foil.”

There are clear comparisons between the Pennsylvania race and the one in Ohio between Trump-endorsed venture capitalist/celebrity author J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who has tried to make himself an avatar for his state’s white working class. But while Vance’s campaign has reportedly encountered struggles, he certainly hasn’t given Ryan as much to work with as Oz has Fetterman. Vance also enjoys the benefit of running in a state that voted for Trump by more than 8 points compared to the 1% victory Biden eked out in Pennsylvania.

Fettterman is also unique in other ways. He suffered a nearly deadly stroke in May that sidelined him for months from the physical campaign trail — but not the digital one — until just last week. Yet despite this absence, Fetterman didn’t have to introduce himself as a political animal to voters like Oz did, and he could rest to some extent on the years he spent building a burly, blue-collar profile for himself in his state, first as the longtime mayor of Braddock and then as lieutenant governor.

“He’s an interesting character,” said Mallinson at Penn State. “I mean, physically, he looks unusual as a politician; he’s very tall, he’s bald, he doesn’t like wearing suits — and he’s embraced all of that. He has used all of that to his advantage over time.”

Mallinson noted Fetterman also has an established reputation as a combative figure with a history of trolling others online, which helps his social media attacks feel more authentic than Oz’s or even the Dark Brandon meme that some White House staffers have been flirting with, but which even they would acknowledge does not actually represent the notoriously offline President Biden.

Oz has repeatedly emphasized that Fetterman received tens of thousands of dollars each year from his family when he was in the low-paying mayoral position. In contrast, Oz’s team defends him as living the dream of a self-made American immigrant. “I purchased my houses with MY money,” Oz tweeted Wednesday.

Still, Oz’s team can’t quite work out how to characterize Fetterman. They’ve tried to paint him as a loyal Bernie Sanders acolyte, but also as a “pretend populist” on account of his family’s financial support. They have even shyly mocked Fetterman’s health — an odd position for one of Hollywood’s most famous doctors — by running a so-called basement tracker to count how many days he was off the trail. But the half-heartedly mean attacks feel out of character for a formerly sunny daytime TV host, especially one trying to introduce himself as a politician.

And when they do try to joke online, it comes across as, well, cringe. A Thursday afternoon tweet attempting to highlight Fetterman having lived in a $70,000 loft his sister had sold to him for $1 left most people baffled, rather than entertained.