Lady Gaga Has Been Appointed To Lead A Presidential Commission By Joe Biden

Grammy winner. Oscar winner. And now presidential appointee.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he was appointing Lady Gaga to serve as cochair for the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

The committee, which was founded in 1982 under former president Ronald Reagan, advises the president and other top officials on cultural policy.

Per the White House, the committee is composed of members that include “prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities.”

The committee had been dormant since all previous members resigned in 2017 in protest against former president Donald Trump’s reaction to the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.