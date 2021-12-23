Writer Joan Didion, Who Captured The Pain And Beauty Of Being Alive, Has Died At 87

The icon of literature and style helped shape the New Journalism movement in the 1960s and remained at the center of American culture for decades.

Neville Elder / Corbis via Getty Images Joan Didion in her New York City apartment in 2003

Joan Didion, who chronicled everything from counterculture to grief in cold and cutting works of writing, died Thursday. She was 87. Didion died at her New York home from Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement to the press from her publisher, Knopf. “Joan was a brilliant observer and listener, a wise and subtle teller of truths about our present and future,” said Knopf editor Shelley Wagner. “She was fierce and fearless in her reporting. Her writing is timeless and powerful, and her prose has influenced millions.” A fiction author, screenplay writer, essayist, reporter, and memoirist, Didion’s prose helped shape the New Journalism movement, and writing itself, in the latter half of the 20th century after she began her career at Vogue magazine. From columns that explored the cultural revolution of the 1960s to works of fiction that shed pretense for bitter realism, like Play It As It Lays (1970) and A Book of Common Prayer (1977), Didion won fans and acclaim for her exploration of social and personal decay. Her works captured the pain and beauty of being alive by exploring how humanity at once tries to tear itself apart and stitch itself together.

Didion first solidified her voice as a journalist by capturing the turmoil of the 1960s, writing for Life magazine and the Saturday Evening Post. Her first work of nonfiction, 1968’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, explored the sense of loneliness, anger, and transformation of California’s counterculture movement, centered in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in the late 1960s. California, where the writer was born in 1934, forever captivated Didion, drawing her back throughout her life. “No one wrote better about California and how place shapes our identities,” author Dana Spiotta wrote for Vogue in 2017. Some of Didion’s fondest and happiest memories, she said, were on the beach in Malibu, watching the waves with her husband and young daughter Quintana. She lived all over the Golden State, chronicling its struggles and changes while fixing herself and her history at the center. In doing so, Didion personalized the experience for the reader in a way that felt almost revolutionary. In The White Album (1979), for example, she shared a story of having to go to a hospital in Santa Monica for a psychiatric evaluation after complaining of intense, inexplicable vertigo and nausea as part of her own journey trying to make sense of where she stood in the world. Didion married her own search for spirituality and purpose with her country’s, making a complex, overwhelming cultural shift personal. Her writings changed and defined American journalism and history.

John Bryson / Getty Images Didion with daughter Quintana Roo Dunne and husband John Gregory Dunne in Malibu in 1976.