"Arrested Development" Star Jessica Walter Has Died At 80

Jessica Walter, the actor who found fame in her senior years by playing icy, rich matriarchs in Arrested Development and Archer, has died, her family announced Thursday. She was 80.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off."

Walter died in her sleep at her New York City home on Wednesday, her family told Deadline, which first reported the news.

Walter was best known for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development first on Fox for a three-season run between 2003-06, then on Netflix for two final seasons in 2013 and 2018-19. "You know, Lucille is in my DNA now," she once said.

As Lucille, Walter embodied a manipulative, martini-sipping woman whose husband had been jailed and who effortlessly delivered cutting remarks to her children, while herself remaining hilariously out-of-touch.

"It's one banana, Michael, what could it cost?" she said in one of her character's most famous lines. "Ten dollars?"