Jessi Combs, "The Fastest Woman On Four Wheels," Died Attempting To Break The Land Speed Record

Professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs was killed in a jet car crash Tuesday in Oregon as she attempted to break a land speed record, officials said. She was 36.

Lt. Brian Needham told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement that the Harney County Sheriff’s Office had received a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, alerting authorities to a crash on a dry lake bed of the Alvord Desert involving a "jet car attempting to break a land speed record."



Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, Needham said, adding that the case is being investigated.

Combs, who previously hosted Spike TV's Xtreme 4x4 and appeared in several episodes of MythBusters on the Discovery Channel during its seventh season in 2009, was trying to break her own 2013 record of 398 mph when she was killed.

Team member Terry Madden also confirmed the news of Combs' death in an Instagram post.

"Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident," he wrote. "I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"

"She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know," Madden also said.



MythBusters host Adam Savage also offered his condolences to Combs' family.