"Jeopardy" Host Alex Trebek Was Brutally Honest One Year After His Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

One year after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has updated fans on his condition while revealing new details about his mental and physical struggles.

"The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18%," Trebek said in a video posted on social media on Wednesday. "I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker."

The longtime game show host told the public in March 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, with a stage 4 diagnosis indicating it had spread beyond his pancreas. But he vowed at the time to "beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

In May, he said his cancer was in near remission, but then announced in September he had to resume chemotherapy.

In his video on Wednesday, Trebek was candid about his experiences undergoing treatment.

"Now I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," he said on Wednesday. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me; the chemo treatments will."