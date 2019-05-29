“Jeopardy” Host Alex Trebek Says His Cancer Is In "Near Remission"

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has shared some good news with fans worried about his health since he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The game show host, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, told People magazine that he has been responding well to chemotherapy and that his doctors had told him he was in "near remission."

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50%.”



According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of just 7%. But when he first revealed his diagnosis, Trebek said he would fight against the odds.

"I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said. "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy for three more years!"



Trebek has also been honest about the depression he has suffered as a result of his cancer treatment, telling Good Morning America earlier this month that he had experienced "surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness — and it brings tears to my eyes.”

However, the Jeopardy host told People magazine that when he learned his treatment appeared to be working he cried "tears of joy, not tears of depression."

With several rounds of chemotherapy still to go, Trebek doesn't yet have a clean bill of health, but he is crediting the support and prayers he has received from fans for his progress so far.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he says. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”