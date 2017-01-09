Khizr Khan Is Urging The Senate Not To Confirm Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

The Alabama senator has also come under fire from the mother of slain gay teen Matthew Shepard.

The father of a slain Muslim American soldier who spoke out against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election urged senators on Monday not to confirm the president-elect's pick for attorney general.

Khizr Khan, whose son Capt. Humayun S. Khan died in Iraq in 2004 when he stopped an explosive-laden vehicle from entering a US Army compound, said he did not believe Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions would uphold civil rights.

"As a grateful patriot citizen, I must voice my concerns, timely and loudly, on behalf of our beloved nation that the civil rights progress we have made thus far is threatened by this nominee for the office of the chief law enforcement officer of our nation," Khan wrote in a letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senators will convene Tuesday to begin considering Trump's cabinet picks, including Sessions, whose nomination has sparked concerns among some because of his conservative views on social justice issues.

In his letter on Monday, Khan highlighted the fact that Sessions' nomination to be a federal judge in the 1980s was rejected, in part because of allegations he had made racist remarks — something he denied.



But Khan instead highlighted Sessions' career as a state prosecutor and the case he unsuccessfully brought against black activists, accusing them of voter fraud.

"[The senate] rejected Mr. Sessions in part because he used the power of his office as a US Attorney to prosecute community activists who helped poor and elderly people exercise their right to vote," Khan wrote, adding that Sessions had criticized the Voting Rights Act as a lawmaker.

The Pakistani-born attorney also criticized Sessions' ties to what he said were racist and anti-Muslim groups.

"The most minimal standard for leading the Department of Justice must be a demonstrated commitment to pursuing justice for all Americans. Mr. Sessions fails to meet that standard," Khan wrote. "Americans deserve better."

Separately, 100 black faith leaders released a letter on Monday opposing Sessions, arguing he is a "grave threat to the civil rights of the communities...[they] serve as faith leaders."