"Jane The Virgin" Star Justin Baldoni Defended Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin In The College Admissions Scandal

According to a criminal complaint, Huffman paid $15,000 to doctor the college entrance exam for her oldest daughter, while Loughlin and her fashion designer husband paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as recruits for the rowing crew, despite the fact that the children weren't rowers.

The stars of Desperate Housewives and Full House were among dozens of rich and powerful people charged Tuesday by the FBI for allegedly bribing college officials to score a place for their children at top schools or paying a company to facilitate cheating the SATs on behalf of their kids.

"I think that the road to hell is paved with good intentions," Baldoni said when asked about the controversy on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Wednesday. "I can never look at what somebody else does and judge it."

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the massive college admissions scandal, defending indicted actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin .

Admitting that his own SAT scores weren't the best, Baldoni said he could empathize with the parents charged as he, too, feels like he would do anything for his two children.

"It's such a vulnerable thing to be a parent," he said. "You only want what's best for your child, and I think some people get caught up maybe in ideas or schemes and don't even realize they're breaking the law because they're so in love with their children.

"Everyone wants their children to have a beautiful future and the best opportunity, and I think sometimes people can get lost in that desire."

Still, Baldoni, who is currently promoting the film he directed, Five Feet Apart, said he hopes people stay within the law.

"I would hope you do anything for your child and you try to do it legally," he said. "That's the way I'm going to think about it. You want your kids to have the best chance in life possible and it's a tough world.

"I just wish everybody the best and I hope it works out for them."

On Wednesday's episode of AM to DM, the stars of the British comedy Catastrophe, Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, also weighed in on the college scandal.

“There’s a real nefarious, evil element to it where people actually suffer," Delaney said. "There’s that side of it, and then there’s the side where it's just terrific fun.”

Watch the full interview: