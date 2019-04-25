Rami Malek Is Playing The Villain In Daniel Craig's Last "James Bond" Film

Fresh off his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek has been announced as the next villain in the upcoming James Bond movie — the 25th in the spy film series.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew so very soon," Malek said in a video message that aired during a live cast announcement on Thursday, "and I promise you that I will be making sure Mr. Bond will not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing."

The next film, which does not have an official title as of yet, will be Daniel Craig's last as 007. He has played Bond in four films so far: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

"We've just tried, during my tenure, to try to continue that tradition of just making movies that stand out and are different from the other movies out there," Craig said Thursday.

Also returning to the cast are Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), and Jeffrey Weight (Felix Leiter).

New cast members include Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Denick, and Lashana Lynch in unconfirmed roles.