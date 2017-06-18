BuzzFeed News

Jake Tapper Is All Of Us Reacting To Trump's Lawyer

news

Jake Tapper Is All Of Us Reacting To Trump's Lawyer

We are all Jake Tapper.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on June 18, 2017, at 12:19 p.m. ET

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's personal legal team, was on the Sunday news shows this morning, making some rather confusing claims.

Jake: So Trump said "I'm under investigation" even though he isn't? Trump lawyer: The president isn't under invest… https://t.co/fLar4Hi0eO
David Mack @davidmackau

Jake: So Trump said "I'm under investigation" even though he isn't? Trump lawyer: The president isn't under invest… https://t.co/fLar4Hi0eO

On Friday, the president tweeted, "I'm being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director. Witch hunt!"

But Sekulow maintained the president was not speaking literally.

Speaking to a bemused Jake Tapper on CNN, Sekulow said the president was responding to a Washington Post story from Wednesday which reported, citing five anonymous officials, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had expanded his Russia investigation to examine whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

"That response on social media was in response to the Washington Post piece. It's that simple. The president is not under investigation," he said.

"Well, I wish it were that simple," Tapper responded, "but with all due respect, the president said, 'I am being investigated' in a tweet, and people take his word on that. But you're his attorney, and you're saying that the president, when he said that, was not accurate."

"It was 141 characters, there's a limitation on Twitter, as we all know, and the president has a very effective utilization of social media," Sekulow said.

"There should be no confusion," Sekulow added. "The president is not under investigation."

"But it is confusing," maintained Tapper.

The key takeaway from all of this is obviously...

@davidmackau The look on @jaketapper 's face
Eden @eden4peace

@davidmackau The look on @jaketapper 's face

@davidmackau That's the face I must make when my ten year old is explaining why the underwear are supposed to be on the kitchen table.
Rebecca England @Bex__England

@davidmackau That's the face I must make when my ten year old is explaining why the underwear are supposed to be on the kitchen table.

@davidmackau Jake's face will be turned into a meme in 5..4..3..2...
JurisDoctorFugitive @Momicaof4

@davidmackau Jake's face will be turned into a meme in 5..4..3..2...

So, in the name of public service journalism, here's the interview summarized entirely through Jake Tapper's reactions.

Watch the full interview on CNN here.

