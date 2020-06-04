Jake Paul Has Been Charged In Connection With The Looting Of An Arizona Mall

YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged by authorities in Arizona in connection with the looting of a Scottsdale mall over the weekend amid protests against police brutality.

Paul, 23, is facing two misdemeanor charges, criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, according to a news release from the Scottsdale Police Department provided to BuzzFeed News.

In now-deleted footage shot by his videographer Andrew Blue, Paul is seen walking through the closed, largely empty Scottsdale Fashion Square mall on Saturday night as people around him started vandalizing stores.



The footage went viral and police said they "received hundreds of tips and videos" identifying the "social media influencer...as a participant in the riot."