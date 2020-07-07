Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, he told reporters Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. His announcement comes as the most populous country in Latin America grapples with an enormous coronavirus surge that critics have blamed on his administration’s response to the pandemic.



“It came back positive,” Bolsonaro told a group of reporters on Tuesday, according to the Guardian.



Bolsonaro, 65, first began experiencing a fever and other symptoms of the virus on Monday, according to a report in Portuguese from CNN Brasil, and he had a test performed at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the president in Brasília. He also had an MRI performed on his lungs at a nearby hospital and was said to be taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump but which the FDA says is not likely to be effective in treating the virus.

This past weekend, Bolsonaro was photographed not wearing a mask and touching others in close contact at the US Embassy, celebrating the 4th of July. A photo tweeted by Brazil's foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, shows Bolsonaro sitting next to the American ambassador, Todd Chapman.