The Suspected Military Documents Leaker Was Caught Partly Because He Searched The Word “Leak”

The member of the US Air National Guard suspected of leaking top secret military documents was arraigned in federal court in Boston on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the FBI.

Airman Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information. If convicted under the two charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

At his hearing, Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy ordered Teixeira be detained until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

According to an 11-page FBI affidavit accompanying the complaint, federal agents identified Teixeira as a suspect in part due to billing information provided by Discord, the messaging platform popular with gamers where he allegedly published photos of the documents in order to impress other users.

Teixeira, who enlisted in 2019 and has held top secret clearance since 2021 under his title of cyber defense operations journeyman, allegedly created a Discord server in December 2022 in order to discuss geopolitical affairs and current and historical wars.