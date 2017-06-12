BuzzFeed News

Ivanka Said She's Surprised How Vicious Her Dad's Critics Are, And People Were Like, "Sorry, What?"

Ivanka Said She's Surprised How Vicious Her Dad's Critics Are, And People Were Like, "Sorry, What?"

"Her dad wanted to ban an entire religion from entering the United States, but sure. Do you."

By David Mack

Posted on June 12, 2017, at 10:03 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump appeared Monday on Fox and Friends, where she was interviewed about James Comey's testimony and her sister-in-law's baby shower (which was attended by at least one Fox News host).

Asked whether it was hard for the administration to stay focused amid the Russia inquiry, Ivanka agreed and said, "There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience."

"I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was — I was a little blindsided by on a personal level," she added.

"I'm trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise, and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people," she said.

For many people, the immediate response to Ivanka's comments was essentially, "Sorry, what?"

Twitter: @tomtomorrow
Twitter: @jaybookmanajc
Twitter: @laurenduca

People wondered what Ivanka was doing during her father's campaign...

Twitter: @Scout_Finch
Twitter: @DCampoamor
Twitter: @ErickFernandez
Twitter: @KattyKayBBC
Twitter: @moira
Twitter: @moira
And they slammed her dad's policies as equally vicious.

Twitter: @ChipRolley
Twitter: @DavidCornDC
Twitter: @MarkWhyy
Twitter: @Mikel_Jollett
There was also that time her father for years questioned the citizenship of the country's first black president.

Twitter: @ReignOfApril
Twitter: @DavidKenner
Twitter: @cxcope

Plus all that other nice stuff her dad said about his predecessor.

Twitter: @HelenKennedy

Ivanka's comments also raised eyebrows because her brother said last week that critics of their father are "not even people."

Twitter: @WindsorMann

"If you want to think about difficult," Ivanka added during her Fox News interview, "it’s the factory worker who has been laid off. Difficult is, you know, the mother who’s lost a child to opioid abuse. So these are the real challenges."

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
