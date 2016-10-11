Is Trump Trying To Kiss Arianne Zucker In This New Footage From 2005?

"Bye, baby," Trump says to the actress as he pulls her toward himself.

New footage of Donald Trump on the set of Days Of Our Lives in 2005 shows him grabbing actress Arianne Zucker and saying "Bye, baby," as he appears to try to pull her in for a kiss.

“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump adds. “You can do anything.”

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful, I just start kissing them," Trump says. "It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

Trump's presidential campaign was plunged into chaos on Friday when the Washington Post published Access Hollywood footage of Trump's visit to the soap opera set, in which he and host Billy Bush can be heard making lewd remarks about Zucker and other women before climbing out of a bus to meet her.

On Tuesday, Extra released its own footage showing what happened when the Access Hollywood cameras stopped rolling and Trump continued his work on the set.

The footage shows him meeting other cast members, posing for a photo with Zucker and her then-husband, and doing an interview with the actress.

"You have to hit those lines properly, otherwise you're out of business, right?" he says of his cameo on the show.

"That's right. You're fired!" Zucker responds. "Am I allowed to say that?"

As the interview ends, Zucker says she is going to "sneak out" and then tries to shake Trump's hand.

"Bye, baby," Trump says, before grabbing her arm, gesturing towards himself, and pursing his lips together.

The clip released by Extra on its website then cuts out, not showing if Trump indeed does kiss the actor goodbye.

Spokespersons for Warner Bros, the show's distributor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment if they were planning to release or air the full clip.

A representative for the Trump campaign also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.