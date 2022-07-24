A 9-Year-Old Boy Is The Sole Survivor Of A Shooting Attack On His Family During A Camping Trip

Authorities in Iowa have identified the victims of an apparently random shooting attack at a campground on Friday, which left three people dead and a 9-year-old boy as the sole survivor.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the victims of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park, near the Illinois border, were Sarah Schmidt, 42; husband Tyler, 42; and daughter Lula, 6.

The family was from Cedar Falls, roughly two hours away, where Mayor Rob Green said on Facebook that the family's 9-year-old son, Arlo, was the sole survivor and was safe.



Authorities said they were called to the campground at about 6:23 a.m. local time, and they found the bodies of the three victims inside their tent.

When officials evacuated the park, they determined that one registered camper was unaccounted for, prompting an air search of the area that resulted in the discovery of the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, who is presumed to be the shooting suspect.

The 23-year-old from Nebraska was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.