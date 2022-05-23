Revisiting The “Infamous” NYT US Men’s Soccer Team Photos 20 Years Later

This week marks two decades since the New York Times published a set of photos that have since been called both “infamous” and “iconic.” The newspaper was not (and is still not) widely seen as a purveyor of thirst traps, but in the early days of the internet, the pictures went as close as can be to viral among soccer fans.

The pictures were taken by photographer Matthias Vriens at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, as the US players prepared for the World Cup in South Korea. The plan was to shoot some photos for the paper’s style section to promote the team. But no one could have anticipated what the end result would turn out to be — or that we’d still be talking about them 20 years later.

“I understand why, certainly within the United States, people were shocked, I guess, but for me that in itself is a big surprise,” Vriens told BuzzFeed News in an interview to mark the anniversary and to reflect on the pictures, the reaction to them, and their place in soccer history. “And that reaction, not the pictures, is laughable.”

Vriens said his brief from the Times was to make the team look sexy, and that’s exactly what he did.

Not everyone agreed.

The website Top Drawer Soccer later described it as “the least sexy, sexy photo shoot of all-time.” Former ESPN spinoff site Grantland said the pictures were “tonally bewildering” and that they “came blazing — literally blazing, like a Mack truck filled with dragons and pushed off the top of Mount Rushmore — into existence.”