How And Why “Industry” Has So Much Drug Use

It’s a weeknight in central London, but work is the last thing on anyone’s mind.

As electronic music pumps through the speakers in a penthouse apartment overflowing with expensive modern art, a couple dozen guests dance and sip from oversize champagne bottles. On the marble coffee table before them, baggies of white powder are scattered, while someone has used a credit card to cut a few lines. A man puts a small spoon beneath a woman’s nose as they grind on the dance floor, and she sniffs away.

“I overdid it,” one woman later says as the party winds down and the reality of an early morning commute to the office starts to sneak in.

“No such thing,” her colleague responds.

The party scene played out in the filming of a recent episode of Industry, the HBO and BBC show following young finance workers in London. But when the director finally yelled cut, the background actors breathed a sigh of relief. It meant no one would have to keep snorting the fake cocaine that the prop master had thrown around the set with abandon.

“It's sort of like milk powder, which the actors tell me is actually horrible to snort after a while,” said Mickey Down, who created Industry along with fellow ex–banking world colleague Konrad Kay.

“There were a couple of people we knew being extras and then they were like, ‘Really, do I have to do this again? Because it's really, really quite horrible,’” Down added. “So the fact that the [featured] actors haven't really complained about it that much, I think, is a testament to their professionalism.”

The young stars of Industry may indeed be stoic as they are doing more fake drugs than any other actors on television right now. The show, which is about to wrap its second season, takes viewers inside the high-stress, high-paid, and high-on-drugs world of young bankers, who party just as hard as they work.

To watch an average episode of Industry is to feel almost nauseous as you follow characters who arrive bleary-eyed at the office after extensive and expensive benders. One scene might show two characters with coke-dusted noses snorting bumps from each other’s hands in a pub toilet. Another might show a woman rubbing some on her gums in the bathroom at an afternoon networking event. At least one character has done a line or two of coke while staying at home for a (relatively) quiet night.

If audiences feel sick, said Down, that’s exactly the point.

“It’s kind of what we were going for,” he said. “[We were] trying to capture that sense of being up all night and going to work and having the worst day of work you ever had in your life happening. I feel like the anxiety that induces was kind of the point.”