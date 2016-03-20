Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant

An Indiana sheriff's deputy has been killed and his colleague injured after they were shot early Sunday while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect, officials said.

Deputy Carl Koontz and Sgt. Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff's Office entered the Russiaville home around 12:30 a.m. ET to serve an arrest and search warrant, Sheriff Steve Rogers told reporters at a press conference.

"When officers knocked on the door of the residence by announcing their presence they received no response," Rogers said. "Upon entry, the officers were confronted by gunfire and the officers returned fire."

Despite wearing body armor, the pair were injured and taken to a hospital, where Koontz, a 27-year-old who had served two years as a deputy, later died of his injuries.

Buckley was being treated and was said to be in a stable condition, according to Rogers.

