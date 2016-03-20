BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant

news

Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant

Deputy Carl Koontz was a two-year veteran of the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 20, 2016, at 1:47 p.m. ET

Carl Koontz.
Indiana State Police / Via Twitter: @ISPJasper

Carl Koontz.

An Indiana sheriff's deputy has been killed and his colleague injured after they were shot early Sunday while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect, officials said.

Deputy Carl Koontz and Sgt. Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff's Office entered the Russiaville home around 12:30 a.m. ET to serve an arrest and search warrant, Sheriff Steve Rogers told reporters at a press conference.

"When officers knocked on the door of the residence by announcing their presence they received no response," Rogers said. "Upon entry, the officers were confronted by gunfire and the officers returned fire."

Despite wearing body armor, the pair were injured and taken to a hospital, where Koontz, a 27-year-old who had served two years as a deputy, later died of his injuries.

Buckley was being treated and was said to be in a stable condition, according to Rogers.

We are heartbroken at the passing of Deputy Koontz. His passing is an example of his selflessness and sacrificial service to our community.
Howard County IN @howardcountygov

We are heartbroken at the passing of Deputy Koontz. His passing is an example of his selflessness and sacrificial service to our community.

Reply Retweet Favorite

After officers attempted for several hours to make contact with the armed suspect during the night, SWAT teams reported the person was dead inside the home. The individual's name has not been released.

An Indiana State Police investigation has been launched into the incident, according to Rogers.

Prayers be with the Howard County Sheriffs Department. Blessed are the peacekeepers.
Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice

Prayers be with the Howard County Sheriffs Department. Blessed are the peacekeepers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"With a heavy heart, my prayers go out to the Howard Co SD and the family of Deputy Koontz, who was shot and killed," State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Hensley wrote on Twitter.