The FBI Says A Guy Blew His Hand Off With A Bomb Possibly Planned For An Attack On "Hot Cheerleaders"
Cole Carini told FBI agents he had a lawnmower accident, but when agents searched his home they found blood and chunks of human flesh splattered on a bedroom wall.
A 23-year-old Virginia man who appeared to be planning an incel bomb attack on "hot cheerleaders" accidentally blew off his hand with explosives, authorities say.
Cole Carini was charged in federal court on Friday connection with the plot after he allegedly lied to FBI agents by saying his extensive injuries were the result of a lawnmower accident.
Late Tuesday evening, Carini went to a medical center near his home in Richlands, Virginia with one hand missing, several fingers amputated, and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat.
"When asked if he remembered what happened to put him in hospital," authorities wrote in a criminal complaint, "Carini told the [FBI] Agents that he was mowing his yard and the mower flipped over in such a way that it [dragged] his hands into the blades and because the blades were spinning so fast it acted like a bomb."
But when FBI agents searched his home, they found a shocking scene: a trail of blood leading investigators to a bedroom where blinds had been shredded by shrapnel and the walls and ceilings were covered with blood spatters and chunks of human flesh.
Agents also said they discovered explosive chemicals and a box of rusty nails that could be used as shrapnel, among other items that could be used to make bombs, including PVC pipes and hot plates.
The six-inch high grass at the home also showed no signs of having been freshly mowed.
In a nearby shed, authorities found a crumpled letter that discussed a suicide bomber walking through a shopping mall while concealing "deadly objects" to target a "stage of hot cheerleaders."
"I will not be afraid of the consequences," read the letter. "No matter what I will be heroic. I will make a statement like Elliot Rodgers [sic] did., he thought to himself."
Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and himself in a 2014 attack in Santa Barbara, left behind a manifesto that is frequently cited by incels, or so-called involuntary celibate males who target women.
When Carini was confronted in hospital by agents with the evidence they had uncovered, he continued to repeat his story about the lawnmower.
He is currently facing one charge of lying to FBI agents.
Carini, who is currently being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail, had previously been on probation for explosives-related charges as a minor.
No attorney is listed for Carini. Reached for comment on Facebook, his brother, Neil Carini said, "My family is trusting in God and Godly people. Please pray for my brother. Thank you."
