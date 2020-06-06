The FBI Says A Guy Blew His Hand Off With A Bomb Possibly Planned For An Attack On "Hot Cheerleaders"

A 23-year-old Virginia man who appeared to be planning an incel bomb attack on "hot cheerleaders" accidentally blew off his hand with explosives, authorities say.

Cole Carini was charged in federal court on Friday connection with the plot after he allegedly lied to FBI agents by saying his extensive injuries were the result of a lawnmower accident.

Late Tuesday evening, Carini went to a medical center near his home in Richlands, Virginia with one hand missing, several fingers amputated, and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat.

"When asked if he remembered what happened to put him in hospital," authorities wrote in a criminal complaint, "Carini told the [FBI] Agents that he was mowing his yard and the mower flipped over in such a way that it [dragged] his hands into the blades and because the blades were spinning so fast it acted like a bomb."

But when FBI agents searched his home, they found a shocking scene: a trail of blood leading investigators to a bedroom where blinds had been shredded by shrapnel and the walls and ceilings were covered with blood spatters and chunks of human flesh.

Agents also said they discovered explosive chemicals and a box of rusty nails that could be used as shrapnel, among other items that could be used to make bombs, including PVC pipes and hot plates.

The six-inch high grass at the home also showed no signs of having been freshly mowed.