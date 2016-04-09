Donald Trump's Greatest Enemy Is Still Rosie O'Donnell, As This Song Proves
Trump's greatest nemesis is back with a vengeance.
You might think Ted Cruz, or even Hillary Clinton, is Donald Trump's number one enemy right now, but you'd be wrong. There's one person he hates above all others...
That's right: ROSIE O'DONNELL.
In case you forgot, the Trump/O'Donnell feud goes back a few years.
As CNN reported in this super helpful explainer, it all began back in 2006 when O'Donnell, then a co-host on The View, criticized Trump's decision not to fire his Miss USA pageant winner over revelations of underage drinking and drug use. She called him a "snake-oil salesman." 🔥🔥🔥
In response after response, Trump then called O'Donnell a "real loser" and repeatedly made fun of her appearance. In one instance, he even joked about her battling depression.
"If I looked like Rosie, I'd struggle with depression too," Trump told Entertainment Tonight.
Over the years, the pair continued to spar on Twitter, then during a Republican presidential debate in August Trump mocked her again.
When asked by Fox News' Megyn Kelly why he had previously used words like "fat pigs," "dogs," "slobs," and "disgusting animals" to describe women, Trump joked he'd only used those terms to describe O'Donnell.
She...was not pleased.
Well, on Thursday O'Donnell enjoyed a small dose of revenge. Appearing at the end of a Broadway show to help fundraise for charity, she sang a parody of "There Are Worse Things I Could Do" from Grease to mock the GOP frontrunner.
🎶 "There are worse things I could do, and I’ll now name one or two. These are things he’s said or done, just sit back, let’s have some fun." 🎶
🎶 "I could build a giant wall, Mexico pays for it all. And repeal Obamacare, do that weird thing with my hair. It’s a comb over, it’s true. That’s a thing I’d never do.” 🎶
🎶 “Get endorsements from the Klan. Brag about my tiny hands. Ban all Muslims coming in, and have bright-orange skin. That's a shade I'd eschew.” 🎶
Be sure to watch the full performance above for more Rosie 🔥🔥🔥🔥.
-
