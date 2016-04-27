BuzzFeed News

This Guy Made Terrifyingly Realistic Masks Of Hillary, Bernie, And Trump

I'M SCREAMING.

By David Mack

Posted on April 26, 2016, at 8:49 p.m. ET

This is Landon Meier, a Denver-based artist who's been making masks for his company, Hyperflesh, since 2000.

Jake Nielson / Via Flickr: 28507452@N02

He's most famous for masks of babies' faces, but has also produced scary replicas of Charlie Sheen, Peter Dinklage, and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) from Breaking Bad, among others.

Landon Meier/Hyperflesh

But that's nothing compared to THIS HORROR...

Carly Cooper

WHAT ON GOD'S GREEN EARTH IS THIS?!

Carly Cooper
Yes, Meier has made some TERRIFYINGLY realistic masks of some of the key players in this year's presidential election.

Carly Cooper

LOOK AT SEXY BERNIE. LOOK.

Carly Cooper

OH MY GOD.

Carly Cooper

DEAD. 💀

Carly Cooper
Meier unveiled the masks at the horror convention Monsterpalooza, held in Pasadena, California, this past weekend.

Carly Cooper

"I try to pick characters, people who'll be fun to run around scaring people with," Meier told BuzzFeed News. "I try to pick topical stuff and right now, with the political atmosphere, everyone is so polarized and angry. So I thought it would be fun to lampoon each one of them."

Carly Cooper

Meier enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Ashley Teasdale, and wrestler friend Bo Cooper to play Bernie and Trump, while he suited up as Hillary.

"I made Bernie the sexy socialist hippie, made Trump a white trash dude, and made Hillary a...I don't know...a male dominatrix, I guess."

Carly Cooper
These clearly aren't your average Halloween masks. Each piece requires weeks, sometimes months, of sculpting, silicone casting, and intricate paint and hair work. "It's a fine art product. It's wearable art," Meier said.

Carly Cooper

With that in mind, try not to be too stunned when we tell you each mask costs roughly $4,500. "That figure usually scares the shit out of most people," Meier said, "but for people who have disposable income and appreciate good art, it's OK."

Carly Cooper

Monsterpalooza fans were certainly obsessed. "I literally couldn't walk around because everyone was stopping to take a photo," Meier said. "There was nobody who just walked by. Everyone was just dumbfounded."

Carly Cooper

But the scariest photo of all came when Meier and company took off their masks at the end of the day. DON'T SAY WE DIDN'T WARN YOU.

 SWEET DREAMS, AMERICA. 💀
Landon Meier

