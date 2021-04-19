 Skip To Content
How Did You Convince A Loved One To Get A COVID Vaccine?

BuzzFeed News is looking to speak with people about their experiences talking with skeptical friends and family about coronavirus vaccines.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET

A man is injected with a coronavirus vaccine by a nurse
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Were you successfully able to convince someone who had been hesitant to get a vaccine? What worked — and what didn't work — in your discussions with them?

Please fill out this form, and we may be in touch to learn more for a story.

