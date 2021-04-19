How Did You Convince A Loved One To Get A COVID Vaccine?
BuzzFeed News is looking to speak with people about their experiences talking with skeptical friends and family about coronavirus vaccines.
Were you successfully able to convince someone who had been hesitant to get a vaccine? What worked — and what didn't work — in your discussions with them?
Please fill out this form, and we may be in touch to learn more for a story.
