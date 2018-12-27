A 14-Year-Old Girl Fell 700 Feet To Her Death At Horseshoe Bend In Arizona

Authorities in Arizona have recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl who fell to her death on Christmas Eve at the iconic Horseshoe Bend overlook.

The teenager from San Jose, California, had been reported missing by her family, who last saw her around 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the lookout, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue workers flew a helicopter over the bend in the Colorado River and spotted the teen’s body at the base of the overlook, where she had fallen roughly 700 feet.

“Due to impending nightfall, rescuers were not able to recover her body that evening,” sheriff’s officials said.

Instead, the body of the girl, who has not been publicly identified, was recovered around 10 a.m. on Christmas morning.

It was then transported to a medical examiner in Flagstaff.

“Initial investigation indicates an accidental fall,” sheriff’s officials said. “However, the incident is still under investigation and pending review by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The public information officer for the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately return a request for more information.

Horseshoe Bend, a once-secret spot near the town of Page, has exploded in popularity with tourists in recent years, thanks in part to geotagging on social media, but there are no barriers at the lookout.