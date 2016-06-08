BuzzFeed News

Holy Shit, J.K. Simmons Is Now Insanely Ripped

Juno's dad is not fucking around, home skillet.

By David Mack

Posted on June 8, 2016, at 1:29 p.m. ET

If you're like me, you'll always picture J.K. Simmons as the lovable dad to Ellen Page's pregnant, nonsense-babbling hipster in Juno.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

But maybe you prefer to think of his Oscar-winning turn as a psycho drum instructor in 2014's Whiplash.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

However you like your J.K., we're pretty sure you don't think of him LIKE THIS:

Instagram: @aaronvwilliamson

Yes, Simmons has been hitting the gym lately to prepare for his role in next year's Justice League as Commissioner Gordon, who we're guessing is leaving his desk job to...engage in competitive bodybuilding or something?

Instagram: @aaronvwilliamson
Truth is, Simmons has always been fairly in shape (as his muscle T-shirt from September proves).

Handout / Getty Images

But this is NEXT LEVEL. 💪 "Every time we train together I forget he's 61 years old," fitness star Aaron Williamson wrote on Instagram. "So much respect for this guy."

Instagram: @aaronvwilliamson

THE VEINS. LOOK AT THE VEINS. 😨

https://www.instagram.com/p/BGLYxMavvJW/?taken-by=aaronvwilliamson

Needless to say, people were glad they had found the pics of Jacked-Up J.K.

brian feldman @bafeldman

Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

(Yes, that's post-retirement David Letterman.)

JK Simmons will be the 1st commissioner Gordon who has already broken the villain's collar bone when Batman arrives.
Matt Fernandez @FattMernandez

JK Simmons will be the 1st commissioner Gordon who has already broken the villain's collar bone when Batman arrives.

jk simmons a few workouts away from a max power kamehameha
Melissa Leon @MelissaHLeon

jk simmons a few workouts away from a max power kamehameha

In summary:

