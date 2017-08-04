Trump Is Off On A Big Vacation. Here Are All The Times He Said He Wouldn't Do That.

Let's get one thing out of the way right at the top: Barack Obama went on a bunch of vacations when he was president.

Here are the Obamas enjoying Florida's Panama City Beach in 2010, for example. Look!

And here's the former president and daughter Malia bicycling in Martha's Vineyard in 2013. Fun!

The first family enjoyed stays in Maine's Bar Harbor and at Camp David, as well as multiple trips to Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, among other destinations. Not to mention the international trips!

The former president played some 306 rounds during the eight years of his presidency, according to Golf Digest . CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller put the figure even higher, at 333 rounds.

The point is: Being president is hella stressful!! No matter who you are.

Administration staff won't officially confirm Trump's travel plans, but the AP reports the move is driven in part by renovations to the White House heating and cooling system.

Of course, when the president goes away from the White House, he still has to receive important daily briefings and respond to urgent matters. You never really stop being the president, you see, even if you're sitting by the pool with a tiki drink at Mar-a-Lago.