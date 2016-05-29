Missing Boy Left In The Woods As Punishment By Parents Found Alive

The boy was found in Shikabe Town, in Hokkairo, Friday. He was reported missing Saturday, with his father saying the boy was left in the woods as a form of discipline.

A missing Japanese boy who was left in the woods as a form of punishment has been found alive nearly a week later.

Authorities located a small boy, believed to be 7-year-old Yamato Tanooka, Friday at a military exercise facility in Shikabe Town, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. According the the Associated Press, a soldier found the boy.

The boy was identified when military personnel called him by name and he responded "yes." The boy's parents later confirmed his identity, NHK reported.

The boy was in relatively good health, according to NHK, and did not appear to have notable injuries. However, he reportedly was hungry.