Hillary Clinton Literally Laughed Out Loud When The Sanders Camp Said She Was Too Ambitious

politics

"LOLZ. ROFL. LMAO" —Hillary Clinton

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on April 6, 2016, at 3:05 p.m. ET

Bernie Sanders may have scored a win in Wisconsin's primary on Tuesday, but he still trails Hillary Clinton in the delegate count, even after winning seven of the last eight contests.

After the win, Sanders' campaign manager told CNN that Clinton's team must be careful not to "destroy the Democratic party to satisfy the secretary's ambitions to become president."

Sanders camp. mgr tells Clinton campaign: Don't destroy Dem. party to satisfy the Sec.'s ambitions to become POTUS https://t.co/BNott2SxRT
Jake Tapper @jaketapper

Sanders camp. mgr tells Clinton campaign: Don't destroy Dem. party to satisfy the Sec.'s ambitions to become POTUS https://t.co/BNott2SxRT

On Wednesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo asked Clinton about the comments...and she literally LOL'd for a good five seconds.

CNN

"😂😂"

CNN
CNN

Once she was able to control herself, she continued:

Well, I mean it's just ludicrous on the face of it. You know, I have been campaigning for Democrats, fundraising for Democrats, recruiting Democrats to run and win for a really long time — I think about 40 years. Senator Sanders, by his own admission, has never even been a Democrat.

I understand they're getting anxious. I get that. But they need to be thoughtful about what they do so because at the end of the day we need a Democratic president to succeed President Obama and to protect and further the progress under his eight years in office.

Watch the exchange here:

