A High School Teacher Pleaded Guilty To Secretly Filming Teen Boys In The Bathroom

A Missouri high school teacher pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography after he secretly filmed three teenage boys using the bathroom in his home.

William Derek Williams of Cameron admitted he used a hidden camera designed to look like a cellphone charger to film the teens over a five-year period.



The boys were unknowingly recorded using the toilet, showering, and masturbating in the basement bathroom of Williams' home. Each stayed there at different points between January 2013 to September 2018.

At the time of the offenses, Williams, 39, worked part time as a high school multimedia teacher, but he previously held a full-time role as a language arts teacher. According to local station KQ2, he was also a foster parent and camp volunteer.

A 15-year-old boy discovered the camera in September 2018, according to a document outlining the plea agreement between Williams and federal prosecutors. He became suspicious when Williams told him the apparent charger had to stay plugged into the bathroom. When the boy opened the device, he found an SD card that he inserted into his phone. On it, he discovered digital files of a young man using the toilet.

When Williams later texted the boy to ask where the "charger" was, the boy told him he knew it was really a camera. Williams then asked the boy to destroy the device, but instead he handed it over to authorities, the document said.

On that SD card, as well as on another memory card and Williams' laptop, investigators found multiple videos of the 15-year-old. They also found footage of two boys who were then between 14 and 16 years old. All were filmed masturbating without their knowledge. The third boy was filmed masturbating with Williams in the bathroom with him at the time.

Williams has not yet been sentenced but is facing between 15 and 30 years in prison.

In addition to the federal case against him, Williams was charged separately in September by Missouri officials. According to online records, he has pleaded not guilty to a state charge of second-degree sodomy. The next hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 17.