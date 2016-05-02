Ted Cruz Is Not The Zodiac Killer, According To His Wife

Nothing to see here.

Ted Cruz, the 45-year-old Republican senator running for president, is also (according to an ongoing conspiracy theory/online meme) the infamous Zodiac Killer who committed a string of unsolved murders in northern California in the 1960s and '70s.

Ted Cruz, the 45-year-old Republican senator running for president, is also (according to an ongoing conspiracy theory/online meme) the infamous Zodiac Killer who committed a string of unsolved murders in northern California in the 1960s and '70s.

Even Larry Wilmore, the HBO comedian who hosted Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, made joke after joke about Cruz being the Zodiac Killer.

“There is a joke going around the internet that Ted Cruz is actually the Zodiac Killer,” Wilmore said. "Come on, that's absurd. Some people actually liked the Zodiac Killer."

“Recently, Ted Cruz got a string of wins and endorsements," Wilmore said. "Then everybody remembered who Ted Cruz is: the Zodiac Killer.”