Here’s Our First Big Look At The Controversial New HBO Show From The Weeknd And “Euphoria” Creator Sam Levinson

On Monday, HBO dropped the first teaser trailer for The Idol , its controversial upcoming series from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The show, which will debut on June 4, follows pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) as she falls under the spell of nightclub owner Tedros, who is played by The Weeknd.

In the teaser, set to a remix of Britney Spears’s “Gimme More,” we see the pair meet and those around Jocelyn become concerned that Tedros has “brainwashed” her.

The erotic drama series, which is also co-created by Reza Fahim, costars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Rachel Sennott, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria, Moses Sumney, Ramsey, Mike Dean, Suzanna Son, and Jennie Ruby Jane from Blackpink.