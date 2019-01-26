A Hawaiian Airlines Plane Was Diverted After A Flight Attendant Died
Emile Griffith had worked for the airline for more than 30 years.
A Hawaiian Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing in San Francisco late Thursday night after a flight attendant died mid-journey.
The New York-bound plane carrying 253 passengers and 12 crew members had left Honolulu when a few hours into the flight the pilot made an announcement asking for any medical professionals on board to assist.
Crew and doctors performed CPR on the man, according to Hawaiian station KPIX, but he died from an apparent heart attack.
In a statement, the airline identified the crew member as Emile Griffith, who had worked for the company for 31 years.
"We are forever grateful for Emile's colleagues and good Samaritans on board who stayed by his side and provided extensive medical help," an airline spokesperson said. "Emile both loved and treasured his job at Hawaiian and always shared that with our guests. Our hearts are with Emile's family, friends, and all those fortunate to have known him."
After landing in San Francisco, passengers waited for more than two hours on board before de-planing.
“It’s just confusing, trying to figure out what’s going on. I wasn’t sure what was happening, and not too many people were,” passenger Damien Stack told KPIX. “We knew it was a medical emergency, but we didn’t know specifically what it was, until after we landed.”
The airline said all passengers were placed on other flights and would be provided with compensation.
