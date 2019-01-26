A Hawaiian Airlines Plane Was Diverted After A Flight Attendant Died

A Hawaiian Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing in San Francisco late Thursday night after a flight attendant died mid-journey.

The New York-bound plane carrying 253 passengers and 12 crew members had left Honolulu when a few hours into the flight the pilot made an announcement asking for any medical professionals on board to assist.

Crew and doctors performed CPR on the man, according to Hawaiian station KPIX, but he died from an apparent heart attack.

In a statement, the airline identified the crew member as Emile Griffith, who had worked for the company for 31 years.

"We are forever grateful for Emile's colleagues and good Samaritans on board who stayed by his side and provided extensive medical help," an airline spokesperson said. "Emile both loved and treasured his job at Hawaiian and always shared that with our guests. Our hearts are with Emile's family, friends, and all those fortunate to have known him."