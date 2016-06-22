BuzzFeed News

A Flash Flood Turned This Subway Station Into A Waterslide

Wow.

By David Mack

Posted on June 22, 2016, at 5:39 p.m. ET

On Tuesday evening, a flash flood turned a Washington, D.C., metro station entrance into this...

You have GOT to be kidding. Don't go chasing waterfalls at the Cleveland Park metro @wmata @unsuckdcmetro #Unreal
Torrential rain quickly pooled and rose over the curb, gushing down the Cleveland Park entrance and prompting the station's closure for several hours.

When your commute home puts Titanic to shame. Unlike Jack @wmata definitely let go. Cc @unsuckdcmetro #WheresRose
Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the 10-minute period in which water basically turned the station's stairway and escalator into a log-cabin ride.

What started as a trickle...

Soon became a flood.

But is anyone else obsessed with the girl wearing the shorts and backpack who just stands there like it's NBD?

WHAT ABOUT YOUR SHOES?!

Finally, after at least eight (!!!) minutes, she heads to higher ground.

But then suddenly decides to head back down the water slide.

Then, just as quickly as it started, the torrent of water stops.

The view from inside, also caught on film, was also crazy.

Everybody's standing around taking pictures...

And then suddenly not so much.

BUT LOOK WHO'S BACK! BACKPACK GIRL!

Standing in the knee-deep water and grammin' like a boss.

#flood

