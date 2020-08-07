The CEO Of Kids Clothing Company Hanna Andersson Has Resigned After Diversity Complaints From Staff

The CEO of Hanna Andersson has stepped down, the company told staff Friday, almost three weeks after BuzzFeed News reported on concerns among staff about diversity problems at the popular children's clothing company.

Mike Edwards decided to step down on Thursday "to focus on his family and personal interests," according to an internal email that was provided to BuzzFeed News. He had served as CEO since April 2019.

"We look forward to Hanna's next chapter, building on our success, and to demonstrating to our customers and stakeholders the type of company we strive to be," the email states. "We recognize there is more work to do and we encourage you to continue providing feedback and creating an open dialogue. On behalf of both the Board and the Hanna leadership team, we commit to doing better."

In July, BuzzFeed News published a story featuring interviews with three current and six former staffers who said Edwards had a reputation for rebuking staff who disagreed with him, specifically about issues of diversity in the company's marketing materials and staffing. (The company confirmed to BuzzFeed News there were zero Black employees among its 139 corporate staff.)