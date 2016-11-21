A Trump Supporter Allegedly Shouted "We Won" During A "Hamilton" Performance

Police in Chicago have charged a man after he allegedly interrupted a Chicago performance of the musical Hamilton by shouting "We won" a day after the show's Broadway cast irritated President-elect Donald Trump with an impromptu protest.

John Palmer, 56, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land after causing a disturbance in the PrivateBank Theatre on Saturday night and then refusing to leave, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Two audience members told the website Pajiba the man interrupted the show after cast members sang the line "Immigrants, we get the job done!" from the song "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" — a line that usually draws loud cheers from theatergoers.

“He was saying things like, ‘We won. Trump is president. Get over it,’” audience member Kate Hoyt told the website. “At some point [her friend] Ken leaned into the aisle to try and tell him to leave and the guy then put up both his fists and said, ‘Let’s go, Democrats. I’ll kill you all.’”

A Chicago Tribune reporter in the audience for the show told the newspaper that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The man was eventually removed by ushers to the cheers of the audience, Hoyt told Pajiba, but she said he continued to shout, "‘I am being arrested by Democrats! Get over it you losers — this is Trump’s America now!'"

People on Twitter who claimed to be in the audience for the show posted similar accounts: