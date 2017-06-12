Montana's New Congressman Has Been Sentenced To Community Service For Body-Slamming A Reporter

Greg Gianforte will also have to complete 20 hours of anger management training.

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate who last month won Montana's special election a day after being arrested for body-slamming a reporter, was on Monday sentenced to community service and anger management over the incident.

Appearing at Gallatin County Justice Court in Bozeman, the congressman-elect pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for tackling Ben Jacobs to the ground after he became enraged when the Guardian reporter tried to ask him a question.

According to reporters in the court, Justice of the Peace Rick West initially sentenced Gianforte to four days in prison, with two to be served on a work release program. However, the judge was then told that the work program was not available for those convicted of assault.

"This is not my intent that you spend four days in jail," said West, according to a Bozeman Chronicle reporter in the courtroom. "I don't think that will serve the community or the taxpayers."

West then changed Gianforte's sentence to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management training. He was also fined $300 and charged $85 in court fees. He must complete his community service by Nov. 28.



If Gianforte doesn't violate the terms of his six-month deferred sentence of 180 days in jail, he can petition to have his criminal record wiped clean.

Last week, Gianforte wrote a letter apologizing to Jacobs, describing his actions as "unprofessional, unacceptable, and unlawful." The wealthy businessman also pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Jacobs, who accepted Gianforte's apology, told the court Monday that Gianforte's actions had thrust him into the national spotlight.

"If this incident were simply between myself and the Congresman-elect, that would be one thing. However, it has had national ramifications on our politics and our culture," Jacobs told the court.