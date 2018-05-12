A Grandma Was Shocked When She Found A Pony Abandoned In Her Tiny Backyard

The woman's granddaughter ordered the pony from a free online ad site after the poster said they were preparing to put down the animal.

A grandmother was stunned when she went into her backyard in the English city of Stoke-on-Trent last month only to discover a pony.

"The shocked homeowner, unsure what to do with the pony, contacted World Horse Welfare," the animal welfare group said Friday.



An inspector with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was called to inspect the young colt, which was skinny and covered in mites.

The inspector soon learned some clues as to how the animal came to be in the yard.



“You couldn’t make this up!" RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Melvin said in a statement. "A 13-year-old girl responded to a plea on an online free ads site where a lady said she didn’t want the pony anymore and that he would be put to sleep if no one had him."

"She gave her nan’s address and the next thing that happened was a man just came along and dumped the pony there, no words of advice or anything like that — and leaving a very shocked nan."