Here Are All The Winners At The 2019 Grammy Awards
This story will be updated as more winners are announced.
Best Rap Song:
Winner: “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Song Of The Year
Winner: “This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib
“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt
Best Country Album:
Winner: “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
“Unapologetically” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Port Saint Joe” — Brothers Osborne
“Girl Going Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“From A Room: Volume 2” — Chris Stapleton
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Winner: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: “My Way” — Willie Nelson
“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter
“Standards (DELUXE)” — Seal
“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: “Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
“Camila” — Camila Cabello
“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson
“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes
“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk
“Reputation” — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
Winner: “Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa, featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” — Fisher
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Winner: “Woman Worldwide” — Justice
“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins
“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker
“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE
“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Winner: “The Emancipation Procrastination” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd Band
“Modern Lore” — Julian Lage
“Laid Black” — Marcus Miller
“Protocol 4” — Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance:
Winner: “When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell
“Four Out Of Five” —Arctic Monkeys
“Made An America” — The Fever 333
“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
Winner: “Electric Messiah” — High On Fire
“Condemned To The Gallows “— Between The Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven
“Betrayer” — Trivium
“On My Teeth — Underoath
Best Rock Song:
Winner: “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album:
Winner: “From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet
“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains
“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy
“Prequelle — Ghost
“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
Winner: “Colors” — Beck
“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys
“Utopia” — Björk
“American Utopia” — David Byrne
“Masseduction” — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
Winner: “Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton
“Summer” — The Carters
“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway
“First Began” — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Winner (tie): “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
Winner (tie): “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette
“Honest” — MAJOR
“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
Winner: “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Winner: “Everything Is Love” — The Carters
“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle
“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
“War & Leisure” — Miguel
“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Performance:
Winner (tie): “King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Winner (tie): “Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
“Be Careful” — Cardi B
“Nice For What” — Drake
“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Winner: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Country Solo Performance:
Winner: “Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris
“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: “Tequila” — Dan + Shay
“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne
"When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song:
Winner: “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best New Age Album:
Winner: “Opium Moon” — Opium Moon
“Hiraeth” — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
“Beloved” — Snatam Kaur
“Molecules Of Motion” — Steve Roach
“Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island” — Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Winner: “Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist
“Some Of That Sunshine” — Regina Carter, soloist
“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloists
“De-dah” — Brad Mehldau, soloist
“Cadenas” — Miguel Zenón, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Winner: “The Window” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
“My Mood Is You” — Freddy Cole
“The Questions” — Kurt Elling
“The Subject Tonight Is Love” — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
“If You Really Want” — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Winner: “Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
“Diamond Cut” — Tia Fuller
“Live In Europe” — Fred Hersch Trio
“Seymour Reads The Constitution!” — Brad Mehldau Trio
“Still Dreaming” — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Winner: “American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom” — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
“All About That Basie” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
“Presence” — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
“All Can Work” — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
“Barefoot Dances And Other Visions” — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Winner: “Back To The Sunset”— Dafnis Prieto Big Band
“Heart Of Brazil”— Eddie Daniels
“West Side Story Reimagined”— Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
“Cinque”— Elio Villafranca
“Yo Soy La Tradición” — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Winner: “Never Alone” — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters
“You Will Win” — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters
“Won’t He Do It” — Koryn Hawthorne
“Cycles” Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe; Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter
“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Winner: “You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
“Reckless Love” — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
“Joy” — for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Grace Got You” — MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
“Known”— Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
Winner: “Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly
“One Nation Under God” — Jekalyn Carr
“Make Room” — Jonathan McReynolds
“The Other Side” — The Walls Group
“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Winner: “Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle
“Hallelujah Here Below” — Elevation Worship
“Living With a Fire” — Jesus Culture
“Surrounded” — Michael W. Smith
“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison” — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Winner: “Unexpected” — Jason Crabb
“Clear Skies” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
“Favorites: Revisited By Request” — The Isaacs
“Still Standing” — The Martins
“Love Love Love” — Gordon Mote
Best Latin Pop Album:
Winner: “Sincera” — Claudia Brant
“Prometo” — Pablo Alboran
“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2” — Natalia Lafourcade
“2:00 AM” — Raquel Sofía
“Vives” — Carlos Vives
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:
Winner: “¡México Por Siempre!” — Luis Miguel
“Primero Soy Mexicana” — Angela Aguilar
“Mitad y Mitad” — Calibre 50
“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II” — Aida Cuevas
“Cruzando Borders” — Los Texmaniacs
“Leyendas De Mi Pueblo” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Winner: “Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
“Pa’ Mi Gente” — Charlie Aponte
“Legado” — Formell Y Los Van Van
“Orquesta Akokán” — Orquesta Akokán
“Ponle Actitud” — Felipe Peláez
Best American Roots Performance:
Winner: “The Joke” Brandi Carlile
“Kick Rocks” — Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues” — Jon Batiste
“All On My Mind” — Anderson East
“Last Man Standing” — Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song:
Winner: “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“All The Trouble” — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
“Build a Bridge” — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Summer’s End” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album:
Winner: “By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile
“Things Have Changed” — Bettye LaVette
“The Tree Of Forgiveness” — John Prine
“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” — Lee Ann Womack
“One Drop Of Truth” — The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album:
Winner: “The Travelin’ McCourys” — The Travelin’ McCourys
“Portraits in Fiddles” — Mike Barnett
“Sister Sadie II” — Sister Sadie
“Rivers and Roads” — Special Consensus
“North of Despair” — Wood & Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Winner: “The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy
“Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here” — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
“Benton County Relic” — Cedric Burnside
“No Mercy in This Land” — Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
“Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Winner: “Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito
“Here In Babylon” — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
“Cry No More” — Danielle Nicole
“Out of The Blues” — Boz Scaggs
“Victor Wainwright and The Train” — Victor Wainwright And The Train
Best Folk Album:
Winner: “All Ashore” — Punch Brothers
“Whistle Down the Wind” — Joan Baez
“Black Cowboys” — Dom Flemons
“Rifles & Rosary Beads” — Mary Gauthier
“Weed Garden” — Iron & Wine
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Winner: “No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a
“Kreole Rock and Soul” — Sean Ardoin
“Spyboy” — Cha Wa
“Aloha From Na Hoa” — Na Hoa
“Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs” — Young Spirit
Best Reggae Album:
Winner: “44/876” — Sting & Shaggy
“As The World Turns” — Black Uhuru
“Reggae Forever” — Etana
“Rebellion Rises” — Ziggy Marley
“A Matter of Time” — Protoje
Best World Music Album:
Winner: “Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir
“Deran” — Bombino
“Fenfo” — Fatoumata Diawara
“Black Times” — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
“The Lost Songs of World War II” — Yiddish Glory
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Winner: “The Greatest Showman” — (Various Artists)
“Call Me By Your Name” — (Various Artists)
“Deadpool 2” — (Various Artists)
“Lady Bird” — (Various Artists)
“Stranger Things” — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Winner: “Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer
“Blade Runner 2049” — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
“Coco” — Michael Giacchino, composer
“The Shape of Water” — Alexandre Desplat, composer
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Click here for a full list of Grammy winners.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.