Here Are All The Winners At The 2019 Grammy Awards

This story will be updated as more winners are announced.

By David Mack

David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 10, 2019, at 9:57 p.m. ET

Posted on February 10, 2019, at 9:11 p.m. ET

Best Rap Song:

Winner: “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Song Of The Year

Childish Gambino in September.
Winner: “This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

Best Country Album:

Winner: “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Unapologetically” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” — Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“From A Room: Volume 2” — Chris Stapleton

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Winner: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: “My Way” — Willie Nelson

“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter

“Standards (DELUXE)” — Seal

“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: “Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Winner: “Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa, featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Winner: “Woman Worldwide” — Justice

“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins

“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker

“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Winner: “The Emancipation Procrastination” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd Band

“Modern Lore” — Julian Lage

“Laid Black” — Marcus Miller

“Protocol 4” — Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Winner: “When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Four Out Of Five” —Arctic Monkeys

“Made An America” — The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Winner: “Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Condemned To The Gallows “— Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth — Underoath

Best Rock Song:

Winner: “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

Winner: “From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle — Ghost

“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

Winner: “Colors” — Beck

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys

“Utopia” — Björk

“American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

Winner: “Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Winner (tie): “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

Winner (tie): “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR

“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

Winner: “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Winner: “Everything Is Love” — The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” — Miguel

“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Performance:

Winner (tie): “King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Winner (tie): “Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Winner: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Country Solo Performance:

Winner: “Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: “Tequila” — Dan + Shay

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

"When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

Winner: “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best New Age Album:

Winner: “Opium Moon” — Opium Moon

“Hiraeth” — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

“Beloved” — Snatam Kaur

“Molecules Of Motion” — Steve Roach

“Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island” — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Winner: “Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist

“Some Of That Sunshine” — Regina Carter, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloists

“De-dah” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

“Cadenas” — Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Winner: “The Window” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

“My Mood Is You” — Freddy Cole

“The Questions” — Kurt Elling

“The Subject Tonight Is Love” — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

“If You Really Want” — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Winner: “Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

“Diamond Cut” — Tia Fuller

“Live In Europe” — Fred Hersch Trio

“Seymour Reads The Constitution!” — Brad Mehldau Trio

“Still Dreaming” — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Winner: “American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom” — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

“All About That Basie” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

“Presence” — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

“All Can Work” — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

“Barefoot Dances And Other Visions” — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Winner: “Back To The Sunset”— Dafnis Prieto Big Band

“Heart Of Brazil”— Eddie Daniels

“West Side Story Reimagined”— Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

“Cinque”— Elio Villafranca

“Yo Soy La Tradición” — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Winner: “Never Alone” — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

“You Will Win” — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters

“Won’t He Do It” — Koryn Hawthorne

“Cycles” Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe; Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter

“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Winner: “You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Reckless Love” — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

“Joy” — for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Grace Got You” — MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

“Known”— Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Winner: “Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly

“One Nation Under God” — Jekalyn Carr

“Make Room” — Jonathan McReynolds

“The Other Side” — The Walls Group

“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Winner: “Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle

“Hallelujah Here Below” — Elevation Worship

“Living With a Fire” — Jesus Culture

“Surrounded” — Michael W. Smith

“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison” — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Winner: “Unexpected” — Jason Crabb

“Clear Skies” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Favorites: Revisited By Request” — The Isaacs

“Still Standing” — The Martins

“Love Love Love” — Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner: “Sincera” — Claudia Brant

“Prometo” — Pablo Alboran

“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2” — Natalia Lafourcade

“2:00 AM” — Raquel Sofía

“Vives” — Carlos Vives

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Winner: “¡México Por Siempre!” — Luis Miguel

“Primero Soy Mexicana” — Angela Aguilar

“Mitad y Mitad” — Calibre 50

“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II” — Aida Cuevas

“Cruzando Borders” — Los Texmaniacs

“Leyendas De Mi Pueblo” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Winner: “Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Pa’ Mi Gente” — Charlie Aponte

“Legado” — Formell Y Los Van Van

“Orquesta Akokán” — Orquesta Akokán

“Ponle Actitud” — Felipe Peláez

Best American Roots Performance:

Winner: “The Joke” Brandi Carlile

“Kick Rocks” — Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues” — Jon Batiste

“All On My Mind” — Anderson East

“Last Man Standing” — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song:

Winner: “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“All The Trouble” — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

“Build a Bridge” — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Summer’s End” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album:

Winner: “By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Things Have Changed” — Bettye LaVette

“The Tree Of Forgiveness” — John Prine

“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” — Lee Ann Womack

“One Drop Of Truth” — The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Winner: “The Travelin’ McCourys” — The Travelin’ McCourys

“Portraits in Fiddles” — Mike Barnett

“Sister Sadie II” — Sister Sadie

“Rivers and Roads” — Special Consensus

“North of Despair” — Wood & Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Winner: “The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy

“Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here” — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

“Benton County Relic” — Cedric Burnside

“No Mercy in This Land” — Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

“Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Winner: “Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito

“Here In Babylon” — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

“Cry No More” — Danielle Nicole

“Out of The Blues” — Boz Scaggs

“Victor Wainwright and The Train” — Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album:

Winner: “All Ashore” — Punch Brothers

“Whistle Down the Wind” — Joan Baez

“Black Cowboys” — Dom Flemons

“Rifles & Rosary Beads” — Mary Gauthier

“Weed Garden” — Iron & Wine

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Winner: “No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a

“Kreole Rock and Soul” — Sean Ardoin

“Spyboy” — Cha Wa

“Aloha From Na Hoa” — Na Hoa

“Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs” — Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album:

Winner: “44/876” — Sting & Shaggy

“As The World Turns” — Black Uhuru

“Reggae Forever” — Etana

“Rebellion Rises” — Ziggy Marley

“A Matter of Time” — Protoje

Best World Music Album:

Winner: “Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir

“Deran” — Bombino

“Fenfo” — Fatoumata Diawara

“Black Times” — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

“The Lost Songs of World War II” — Yiddish Glory

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner: “The Greatest Showman” — (Various Artists)

“Call Me By Your Name” — (Various Artists)

“Deadpool 2” — (Various Artists)

“Lady Bird” — (Various Artists)

“Stranger Things” — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Winner: “Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Blade Runner 2049” — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

“Coco” — Michael Giacchino, composer

“The Shape of Water” — Alexandre Desplat, composer

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Click here for a full list of Grammy winners.

