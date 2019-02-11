Here Are All The Winners At The 2019 Grammy Awards

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe

Winner: “This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B



“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Winner: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: “My Way” — Willie Nelson

“Love Is Here To Stay” —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” — Gregory Porter



“Standards (DELUXE)” — Seal

“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: “Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

“Camila” — Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” — Kelly Clarkson

“Shawn Mendes” — Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” — P!nk

“Reputation” — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

Winner: “Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa, featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self



Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Winner: “Woman Worldwide” — Justice

“Singularity” —Jon Hopkins

“Treehouse” — Sofi Tukker



“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” — SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” — TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Winner: “The Emancipation Procrastination” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd Band

“Modern Lore” — Julian Lage

“Laid Black” — Marcus Miller

“Protocol 4” — Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance:

Winner: “When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Four Out Of Five” —Arctic Monkeys

“Made An America” — The Fever 333



“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance:

Winner: “Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Condemned To The Gallows “— Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Betrayer” — Trivium



“On My Teeth — Underoath

Best Rock Song:

Winner: “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)



Best Rock Album:

Winner: “From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle — Ghost

“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer



Best Alternative Music Album:

Winner: “Colors” — Beck

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys

“Utopia” — Björk



“American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance:

Winner: “Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“First Began” — PJ Morton



Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Winner (tie): “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

Winner (tie): “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR

“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway



Best R&B Song:

Winner: “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Winner: “Everything Is Love” — The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” — Miguel

“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Performance:

Winner (tie): “King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Winner (tie): “Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee



Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Winner: “This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA



“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Country Solo Performance:

Winner: “Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton



“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: “Tequila” — Dan + Shay

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

"When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town



“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song:

Winner: “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Break Up In The End” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Tequila” — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)



“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best New Age Album:

Winner: “Opium Moon” — Opium Moon

“Hiraeth” — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

“Beloved” — Snatam Kaur

“Molecules Of Motion” — Steve Roach



“Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island” — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

Winner: “Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist

“Some Of That Sunshine” — Regina Carter, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloists



“De-dah” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

“Cadenas” — Miguel Zenón, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Winner: “The Window” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

“My Mood Is You” — Freddy Cole

“The Questions” — Kurt Elling

“The Subject Tonight Is Love” — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

“If You Really Want” — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Winner: “Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

“Diamond Cut” — Tia Fuller

“Live In Europe” — Fred Hersch Trio

“Seymour Reads The Constitution!” — Brad Mehldau Trio

“Still Dreaming” — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Winner: “American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom” — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

“All About That Basie” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

“Presence” — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band



“All Can Work” — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

“Barefoot Dances And Other Visions” — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Winner: “Back To The Sunset”— Dafnis Prieto Big Band

“Heart Of Brazil”— Eddie Daniels

“West Side Story Reimagined”— Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band



“Cinque”— Elio Villafranca

“Yo Soy La Tradición” — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Winner: “Never Alone” — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

“You Will Win” — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, Songwriters

“Won’t He Do It” — Koryn Hawthorne

“Cycles” Jonathan Mcreynolds Featuring Doe; Jonathan McReynolds, Songwriter



“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Winner: “You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Reckless Love” — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters



“Joy” — for King & Country; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters



“Grace Got You” — MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

“Known”— Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Winner: “Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly

“One Nation Under God” — Jekalyn Carr

“Make Room” — Jonathan McReynolds



“The Other Side” — The Walls Group

“A Great Work” — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Winner: “Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle

“Hallelujah Here Below” — Elevation Worship

“Living With a Fire” — Jesus Culture

“Surrounded” — Michael W. Smith

“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison” — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Winner: “Unexpected” — Jason Crabb

“Clear Skies” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Favorites: Revisited By Request” — The Isaacs

“Still Standing” — The Martins

“Love Love Love” — Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner: “Sincera” — Claudia Brant

“Prometo” — Pablo Alboran

“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2” — Natalia Lafourcade



“2:00 AM” — Raquel Sofía

“Vives” — Carlos Vives

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:

Winner: “¡México Por Siempre!” — Luis Miguel

“Primero Soy Mexicana” — Angela Aguilar

“Mitad y Mitad” — Calibre 50

“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II” — Aida Cuevas

“Cruzando Borders” — Los Texmaniacs

“Leyendas De Mi Pueblo” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Winner: “Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Pa’ Mi Gente” — Charlie Aponte

“Legado” — Formell Y Los Van Van

“Orquesta Akokán” — Orquesta Akokán

“Ponle Actitud” — Felipe Peláez

Best American Roots Performance:

Winner: “The Joke” Brandi Carlile

“Kick Rocks” — Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues” — Jon Batiste

“All On My Mind” — Anderson East



“Last Man Standing” — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song:

Winner: “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“All The Trouble” — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)

“Build a Bridge” — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)



“Summer’s End” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album:

Winner: “By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Things Have Changed” — Bettye LaVette

“The Tree Of Forgiveness” — John Prine

“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” — Lee Ann Womack

“One Drop Of Truth” — The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Winner: “The Travelin’ McCourys” — The Travelin’ McCourys

“Portraits in Fiddles” — Mike Barnett

“Sister Sadie II” — Sister Sadie

“Rivers and Roads” — Special Consensus

“North of Despair” — Wood & Wire



Best Traditional Blues Album:

Winner: “The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy

“Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here” — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

“Benton County Relic” — Cedric Burnside

“No Mercy in This Land” — Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite



“Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Winner: “Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito

“Here In Babylon” — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

“Cry No More” — Danielle Nicole

“Out of The Blues” — Boz Scaggs

“Victor Wainwright and The Train” — Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album:

Winner: “All Ashore” — Punch Brothers

“Whistle Down the Wind” — Joan Baez

“Black Cowboys” — Dom Flemons

“Rifles & Rosary Beads” — Mary Gauthier

“Weed Garden” — Iron & Wine

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Winner: “No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a

“Kreole Rock and Soul” — Sean Ardoin

“Spyboy” — Cha Wa

“Aloha From Na Hoa” — Na Hoa

“Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs” — Young Spirit



Best Reggae Album:

Winner: “44/876” — Sting & Shaggy



“As The World Turns” — Black Uhuru

“Reggae Forever” — Etana

“Rebellion Rises” — Ziggy Marley

“A Matter of Time” — Protoje

Best World Music Album:

Winner: “Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir

“Deran” — Bombino

“Fenfo” — Fatoumata Diawara

“Black Times” — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

“The Lost Songs of World War II” — Yiddish Glory



Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner: “The Greatest Showman” — (Various Artists)

“Call Me By Your Name” — (Various Artists)

“Deadpool 2” — (Various Artists)

“Lady Bird” — (Various Artists)



“Stranger Things” — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Winner: “Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Blade Runner 2049” — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

“Coco” — Michael Giacchino, composer

“The Shape of Water” — Alexandre Desplat, composer

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Winner: “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)



