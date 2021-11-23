Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were unveiled by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.

To be eligible for a nomination, artists had to release their music between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

This year, the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist categories were expanded from eight to 10 nominees.



The awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022.

Here are the nominations in some of the biggest categories. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Record of the Year