Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations
The top nominees included Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.
The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were unveiled by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.
To be eligible for a nomination, artists had to release their music between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
This year, the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist categories were expanded from eight to 10 nominees.
The awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022.
Here are the nominations in some of the biggest categories. A full list of nominees can be found here.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits"
"A Beautiful Noise"
"Drivers License"
"Fight for You"
"Happier Than Ever"
"Kiss Me More"
"Leave the Door Open"
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
"Peaches"
"Right on Time"
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King's Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Music Video
"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo
