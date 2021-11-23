 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

The top nominees included Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 23, 2021, at 1:24 p.m. ET

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were unveiled by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.

To be eligible for a nomination, artists had to release their music between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

This year, the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist categories were expanded from eight to 10 nominees.

The awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022.

Here are the nominations in some of the biggest categories. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Record of the Year

Lil Nas X on the red carpet
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift on a red carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

Doja Cat performing
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"Bad Habits"

"A Beautiful Noise"

"Drivers License"

"Fight for You"

"Happier Than Ever"

"Kiss Me More"

"Leave the Door Open"

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

"Peaches"

"Right on Time"

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo on a red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage,

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber is shown on a red carpet
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Album

Kanye West wearing a stocking on his head at an arena listening event for his album Donda
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish on a red carpet
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.