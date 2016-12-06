Beyoncé Has Earned The Most Grammy Nominations This Year Because Duh

Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye have also done well. Here's the list of the major categories:

Beyoncé at the 2015 Grammys.

Record Of The Year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna, featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Hello" — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyoncé

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Closer" — The Chainsmokers, featuring Halsey

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna, featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" — Sia, featuring Sean Paul

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Dance Recording:

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya=

“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken — Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance:

“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Silvera” — Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” — Korn

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best R&B Performance:

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

“Cranes In The Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake By The Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom” — Beyoncé, featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M., featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West, featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West, featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Different For Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble And Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day In A Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord — Keith Urban

Best New Age Album:

Orogen — John Burke

Dark Sky Island — Enya

Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta — Vangelis

White Sun II — White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Countdown” — Joey Alexander, soloist

“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Sound Of Red — René Marie

Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Book Of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um — Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Country For Old Men — John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles — John Daversa

All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30 — Trio Da Paz

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“It’s Alright, It’s Ok” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton

“You’re Bigger” [Live] — Jekalyn Carr

“Made A Way” [Live] — Travis Greene

“God Provides” — Tamela Mann

“Better” — Hezekiah Walker

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Trust In You — Lauren Daigle

“Priceless” — For King & Country

“King Of The World” — Natalie Grant

“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams

Best Gospel Album:

Listen — Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] — Todd Dulaney

Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Demonstrate [Live] — William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal — Crowder

Be One — Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free

Love Remains — Hillary Scott &The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band

Nature’s Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs

Hymns — Joey+Rory

Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote

God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett

M Train — Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk — (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello

Best American Roots Performance:

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song:

“Alabama At Night” — Robbie Fulks

“City Lights” — Jack White

“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

“Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best Americana Album:

True Sadness — The Avett Brothers

This Is Where I Live — William Bell

The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna

Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Original Traditional — Blue Highway

Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Hazel And Alice Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

North By South — Claire Lynch

Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Can’t Shake This Feeling — Lurrie Bell

Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads — Luther Dickinson

The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson

Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

The Last Days Of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness

Bloodline — Kenny Neal

Give It Back To You — The Record Company

Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album:

Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks

Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens

Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull

Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

It’s A Cree Thing — Northern Cree

E Walea — Kalani Pe’a

Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)

Best Reggae Album:

Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her — Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals — J Boog

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

Everlasting — Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place — Rebelution

SOJA: Live In Virginia — SOJA

Best World Music Album:

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Comedy Album:

…America…Great… — David Cross

American Myth — Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer

Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album:

Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist

Best Music Video:

Formation — Beyoncé

River — Leon Bridges

Up & Up — Coldplay

Gosh — Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out — OK Go

Best Music Film:

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

Lemonade — Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

