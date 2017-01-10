A Senator Asked Trump's Attorney General Pick About The "Grab Them By The Pussy" Tape

"Is grabbing a woman by her genitals without consent, is that sexual assault?"

Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, was asked during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday about the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which the now president-elect boasted about grabbing women's genitals without their consent.

"Is grabbing a woman by her genitals without consent, is that sexual assault?" Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, asked.

"Clearly it would be," Sessions replied.

The Vermont Democrat then asked Sessions if he would be able to prosecute a sitting president or high-ranking official who grabbed a woman's genitals without her consent, to which he replied: "The president is subject to certain lawful restrictions and they would be required to be applied by the appropriate law enforcement official. If appropriate, yes."