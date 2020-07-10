Goya Is Facing A Boycott After Its CEO Said The US Is "Blessed" That Trump Is President

Goya Foods, a staple brand for Latino cuisine in supermarkets across the US, is facing backlash from some customers after the company's CEO heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event on Thursday.

“We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Goya President and CEO Bob Unanue said at a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative event in the Rose Garden.

Unanue compared Trump to his grandfather, a Spanish immigrant who in 1936 started the company that now bills itself as the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the US.



"We have an incredible builder, and we pray — we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow," he said.

