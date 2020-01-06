 Skip To Content
Here Are The Winners For The 2020 Golden Globes

It was a big night for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the World War I drama 1917.

By David Mack

Last updated on January 5, 2020, at 11:14 p.m. ET

Posted on January 5, 2020, at 8:37 p.m. ET

Best TV Series Drama

Graeme Hunter / HBO

WINNER: Succession

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Best TV Series Comedy

Steve Schofield

WINNER: Fleabag

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Liam Daniel / HBO

WINNER: Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Peter Kramer / HBO

WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Steve Schofield

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Des Willie / Netflix

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Pari Dukovic/FX

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Hulu

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Liam Daniel / HBO

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

JoJo Whilden / Showtime

WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

MOVIES

Best Director

François Duhamel

WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Best Motion Picture Drama

Universal Pictures

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

David Hindley

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Andrew Cooper

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Casi Moss/A24

WINNER: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Wilson Webb

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Andrew Cooper

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Screenplay

Andrew Cooper

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Animated Feature Film

Laika Studios / Annapurna Pictures

WINNER: Missing Link

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Best Foreign Language Film

Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

WINNER: Parasite

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Original Score

Niko Tavernise

WINNER: Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Best Original Song

Paramount

WINNER: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

