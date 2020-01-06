Here Are The Winners For The 2020 Golden Globes
It was a big night for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the World War I drama 1917.
Best TV Series Drama
WINNER: Succession
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Best TV Series Comedy
WINNER: Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
WINNER: Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Drama
WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actress in a TV Drama
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
MOVIES
Best Director
WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Best Motion Picture Drama
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Missing Link
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Parasite
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Original Score
WINNER: Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Best Original Song
WINNER: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
