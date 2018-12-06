BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2019

It was a good morning for A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Vice, and Green Book.

By David Mack

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning, honoring the best in film and television.

Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a guild of just 88 entertainment writers, bestows awards in films in both dramatic and musical/comedy categories, as well as television drama and comedy.

The awards are seen as a strong indicator of which films will go on to Oscar gold.

Fan favorites Stranger Things and Game of Thrones weren't eligible this year as they didn't air any new episodes in 2018.

The 76th Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 6, and will be cohosted by Sandra Oh from Killing Eve and Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Here are this year's nominees:

Best Motion Picture Drama

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

BlackKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Warner Bros.

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Blumhouse Productions

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Warner Bros.

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

A24

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Walt Disney Pictures

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annapurna Pictures

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Plan B Entertainment

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Animated Feature Film

Pixar

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Participant Media

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Original Score

Universal Pictures

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

Perfect World Pictures

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'

“Requiem for a Private War,” Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best TV Musical or Comedy

NBC

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV Drama

BBC America

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

HBO

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Amazon

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

FX

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a TV Drama

FX

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Sarah Shatz / FX

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

HBO

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Ray Mickshaw / FX

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

HBO

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

HBO

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

