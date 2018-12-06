Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2019
It was a good morning for A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Vice, and Green Book.
The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning, honoring the best in film and television.
Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a guild of just 88 entertainment writers, bestows awards in films in both dramatic and musical/comedy categories, as well as television drama and comedy.
The awards are seen as a strong indicator of which films will go on to Oscar gold.
Fan favorites Stranger Things and Game of Thrones weren't eligible this year as they didn't air any new episodes in 2018.
The 76th Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 6, and will be cohosted by Sandra Oh from Killing Eve and Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Here are this year's nominees:
Best Motion Picture Drama
Black Panther
BlackKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Original Score
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'
“Requiem for a Private War,” Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best TV Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.