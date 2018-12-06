Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2019

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born .

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning, honoring the best in film and television.

Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a guild of just 88 entertainment writers, bestows awards in films in both dramatic and musical/comedy categories, as well as television drama and comedy.

The awards are seen as a strong indicator of which films will go on to Oscar gold.

Fan favorites Stranger Things and Game of Thrones weren't eligible this year as they didn't air any new episodes in 2018.



The 76th Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 6, and will be cohosted by Sandra Oh from Killing Eve and Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Here are this year's nominees:

Best Motion Picture Drama