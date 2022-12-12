The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field — Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz — Babylon

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” — Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma D'arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Julia Garner — Ozark

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry