There's A Glass Slide Atop An L.A. Skyscraper And You Can See People Shit Themselves

Hard pass.

By David Mack

Posted on June 25, 2016, at 2:07 p.m. ET

This is the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles. Not only is it the city's tallest building, it's also the biggest skyscraper west of the Mississippi.

Richard Vogel / AP

And here's the view from the new glass slide that connects the building's 70th and 69th floors.

Richard Vogel / AP

Called the "Skyslide," it sits nearly 1,000 feet above the oh-so-hard pavement of downtown L.A.

David Mcnew / AFP / Getty Images

The slide opened to the public on Saturday, allowing crazy people with too much money and not enough sense to slide down the 45-foot-long glass tunnel of death.

Richard Vogel / AP
Here's what it looks like from the outside.

Richard Vogel / AP

All that's separating you from CERTAIN DEATH is a piece of glass that's 1.25 inches thick.

David Mcnew / AFP / Getty Images

This woman's face pretty much sums it up.

David Mcnew / AFP / Getty Images

Here's video of one local reporter trying it out, before she no doubt fell to her death. RIP.

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

Richard Vogel / AP
