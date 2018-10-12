Someone Stuck Googly Eyes On This Savannah Statue And Now Police Are Involved

Authorities in Savannah, Georgia, have their eyes out for whoever put, well, a pair of eyes on a historic statue in the city's downtown.

"Who did this?!" asked the city's official Facebook page after someone affixed the googly eyes on the monument to Revolutionary War commander Nathanael Greene, which stands in the city's Johnson Square.

"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter," the city wrote. "In fact, it's a crime."



City officials urged anyone with information to contact local police. "We are hoping to find the person responsible!" they wrote.

Police public information coordinator Bianca Johnson told BuzzFeed News that a member of the local media contacted authorities after seeing images of the made-over monument on social media.

"Everybody's calling them googly eyes," she said of the objects stuck to the statue. "I don't know what to call them. They're little craft store eyes."

"They didn't do any damage," she said.

She said authorities took a police report for trespass — as the vandal would've had to climb over a railing.

"It is a trespassing," she said. "It is technically a crime, so we are going to be looking at the [surveillance] cameras and seeing what comes of it."