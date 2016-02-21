BuzzFeed News

Someone Inserted Donald Trump Into "Game Of Thrones" And It's Incredible

He's going to build a wall — and the Wildlings are going to pay for it.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on February 21, 2016, at 1:36 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has successfully knocked out a bunch of establishment Republican candidates in his quest for the GOP nomination — and now the Kingslayer (Jebslayer) has found himself in Westeros.

This hilarious mashup video comes to us from Huw Parkinson and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's politics show Insiders.

We start out with Trump turning away Daenerys and her Dothraki followers, maybe because he fears they're all just a bunch of rapists and drug-smugglers.

ABC / Via youtube.com

Trump also tells the brave men of the Night's Watch that the northern border may need some reinforcing.

ABC / Via youtube.com

Wait, who said this? Trump or Joffrey?

ABC / Via youtube.com

Perfection.

ABC / Via youtube.com
