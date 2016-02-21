Someone Inserted Donald Trump Into "Game Of Thrones" And It's Incredible
He's going to build a wall — and the Wildlings are going to pay for it.
Donald Trump has successfully knocked out a bunch of establishment Republican candidates in his quest for the GOP nomination — and now the Kingslayer (Jebslayer) has found himself in Westeros.
This hilarious mashup video comes to us from Huw Parkinson and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's politics show Insiders.
We start out with Trump turning away Daenerys and her Dothraki followers, maybe because he fears they're all just a bunch of rapists and drug-smugglers.
Trump also tells the brave men of the Night's Watch that the northern border may need some reinforcing.
Wait, who said this? Trump or Joffrey?
Perfection.
