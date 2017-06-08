Ted Cruz Got Played Off The Stage At A Religious Conference And The Footage Is Everything

This is more brutal than when the orchestra plays at the Oscars.

But that wasn't even the most savage thing that happened.

Sen. @TedCruz is cut off in the middle of his remarks at the @FaithandFreedom Coalition Conference. Full video here… https://t.co/leFNn9nDhZ

Case in point: This footage of Ted Cruz being played off the stage as he spoke to religious conservatives at a DC hotel.

Cruz tries to take it in. Surely, they won't, he thinks.

@davidmackau @anamariecox There are good things. There are great things. Then there is this thing, soaring above us… https://t.co/SxfsuvvMx7

People think this is a gift to humanity.

And they are HERE for Galloway's ruthlessness.

@cspan The music sounds like a mix between 90s porn and the Montel Williams show intro

But one key thing we need to acknowledge: her entrance music is 🔥🔥🔥.

So who do we have to thank for all this?

Well, no. The coalition told BuzzFeed News this was all a technician's fault:

"Senator Cruz had not completed his remarks when a member of the audio-visual team mistakenly announced the next speaker. We sincerely apologize to Senator Cruz who is a great friend of this organization and people of faith across the country."