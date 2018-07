Ted Cruz Got Played Off The Stage At A Religious Conference And The Footage Is Everything

This is more brutal than when the orchestra plays at the Oscars.

Thursday was a momentous day in US politics. The former FBI director straight up accused the Trump administration of lying and firing him in order to sway the Russia investigation.

But that wasn't even the most savage thing that happened.

Sen. @TedCruz is cut off in the middle of his remarks at the @FaithandFreedom Coalition Conference. Full video here… https://t.co/leFNn9nDhZ

Case in point: This footage of Ted Cruz being played off the stage as he spoke to religious conservatives at a DC hotel.

Cruz tries to take it in. Surely, they won't, he thinks.

@davidmackau @anamariecox There are good things. There are great things. Then there is this thing, soaring above us… https://t.co/SxfsuvvMx7

People think this is a gift to humanity.

And they are HERE for Galloway's ruthlessness.

@cspan The music sounds like a mix between 90s porn and the Montel Williams show intro

But one key thing we need to acknowledge: her entrance music is 🔥🔥🔥.

So who do we have to thank for all this?

Well, no. The coalition told BuzzFeed News this was all a technician's fault:

"Senator Cruz had not completed his remarks when a member of the audio-visual team mistakenly announced the next speaker. We sincerely apologize to Senator Cruz who is a great friend of this organization and people of faith across the country."